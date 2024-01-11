MoET licenses four foreign accreditation organisations in Vietnam
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued decisions allowing the operations of four international accreditation organisations in Vietnam, namely ACQUIN, THE-ICE, ACBSP and ABET.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has issued decisions allowing the operations of four international accreditation organisations in Vietnam, namely ACQUIN, THE-ICE, ACBSP and ABET.
They are all allowed to conduct evaluation and accreditation activities according to the process and standards stated in the application dossiers for training programmes at all levels of higher education in line with the law of Vietnam.
ACQUIN, or the Accreditation, Certification and Quality Assurance Institute, is a German organisation headquartered at Brandenburger Str. 2, 95448 Bayreuth, Germany. Its website address is https://www.acquin.org.
THE-ICE, or the International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education is an Australian organisation, which specialises in evaluation and accreditation of education programmes in the fields of tourism and hospitality.
Meanwhile, the US-based Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP), specialises in accrediting education programmes in the areas of social and behavioural sciences; business and management; tourism, hotels, sports and personal services.
The US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) is allowed to accredit higher education programmes in computing and information technology, and engineering technology, along with university and post-graduate training programmes in the fields of life sciences, natural sciences; mathematics and statistics; engineering; production and processing; architecture and construction; and environment and environmental protection.
The organisations are requested to ensure the transparency of information about educational quality accreditation activities in Vietnam by submitting assessment reports to the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam after completing each assessment, along with a yearly report to the ministry and notifications of changes in their legal status (if any).
Under the decisions, the operation duration of the four organisations in Vietnam is five years./.