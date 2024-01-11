Society Khanh Hoa: Biggest ever social housing project kicks off The biggest ever social housing project in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa saw its construction commenced on January 11, promising to accommodate about 20,250 people in the future.

Society Over 2.6 million USD to support Hanoi poor labourers on Tet occasion The Hanoi Federation of Labour plans to provide support for over 115,000 trade unionists and labourers living in difficult circumstances in the city on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with a total amount of 65 billion VND (2.65 million USD), according to the federation’s Chairman Pham Quang Thanh.

Society Hanoi takes actions to improve population quality he People's Committee of Hanoi is putting forward measures to stabilise population size, maintain replacement level fertility, minimise gender imbalance at birth, and improve population quality and health care for the elderly, thus contributing to fulfilling local socio-economic targets.

Society Activities bring early Tet atmosphere to Bach Long Vi island A series of activities were held in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong by Squadron 11 of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command on January 9 and 10 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.