The meeting between Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen. (Photo: Courtesy of MOIT

Beijing (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on June 28 met with head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen to discuss ways to further cooperation between the ministry and the administration.

The meeting was within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

At the meeting, Minister Dien said that Vietnam and China share a border with many pairs of border gates and crossings that create favourable conditions for bilateral trade, but also pose risks of smuggling.

In addition, the growing border trade between the two countries and e-commerce cause difficulties and challenges for their market management agencies in dealing with trade fraud and issues relating to intellectual property, food safety, and consumer protection. Therefore, the formation of a cooperation mechanism between the two sides is very necessary, Dien said.



He suggested that the two sides strengthen cooperation in experience exchange and sharing in institutional building and policy mechanisms; share information and coordinate to handle wrongdoings in intellectual property, commercial fraud, consumer protection, and food safety; and promote cooperation in human resources training.

The Chinese official agreed with Dien’s suggestions, adding his office is willing to share experiences with Vietnamese agencies in commercial fraud prevention, intellectual property protection, food safety management, and online catering services.

Earlier, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation./.