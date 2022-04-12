Business Tien Giang expands area under fruits The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is seeking to expand the areas under various fruits to help increase farmers’ incomes and exports.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 12, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 8).

Business Infographic (Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1 The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.