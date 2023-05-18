Illustrative image. (Photo:Thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese digital payment firm MoMo on May 18 announced that it now provides customers of Apple Store Online in Vietnam with flexible payment options with the launch of monthly installments.



Vietnamese customers will have the opportunity to buy Apple’s products with a wide range of accessories and use MoMo as a flexible payment.



In addition to one-time payment option, customers who choose to use MoMo Installments for Apple Store Online can also split their purchases between 6-24 months with a monthly competitive interest rate and have to pay 20% of the product’s value in advance.



Do Quang Thuan, MoMo’s Senior Vice President in charge of the Financial Services Business Unit, said MoMo has become the first e-wallet in Vietnam to offer a payment method for App Store since 2019.



It offers Vietnamese users more flexible payment options to purchase their favourite products from Apple Store Online while helping them to manage their finance easily, he said./.