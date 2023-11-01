Politics Vietnam, Egypt exchange experience in green finance attraction The Vietnam Embassy in Egypt on October 31 held a hybrid workshop to exchange experience in attracting green finance between the two nations, as part of activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1963-2023).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Leaders send greetings to Algeria on Revolution Day President Vo Van Thuong on October 31 sent greetings to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of Algeria’s 69th Revolution Day (November 1, 1954 – 2023).

Politics Prime Minister hosts CFO of Samsung Group Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 31 for Chief Financial Officer of Samsung Group Park Hark Kyu.