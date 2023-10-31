Vietnamese and Mongolian defence ministries sign a cooperation agreement in Ulaanbaatar earlier this month. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese and Mongolian leaders shared the view that the cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, has yet to match potential and needs of both sides, noting ample room remains for them to further their collaboration.Vietnam can supply Mongolia with agricultural-aquatic products and construction materials, while the Southeast Asian nation has demand for coal, metals and especially materials in service of garment-textile, in which Mongolia has strengths.At a reception for Enkhbayar on May 17, President Vo Van Thuong suggested the two countries work harder to elevate the relationship and comprehensive cooperation in the new period.To that end, the two countries should increase all-level delegation exchanges, foster mutual understanding and trust, and take measures to facilitate exchanges between their citizens, he said.At a meeting the Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in September, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav emphasised potential for cooperation in husbandry, agriculture, tourism and pharmaceuticals, among others.He held that the establishment of a Vietnam - Mongolia Business Council would help strengthen the bilateral business and trade cooperation, adding within the framework of Khurelsukh’s visit, the Mongolian Embassy will organise a business forum./.