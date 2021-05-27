Business DOC makes positive conclusion for Vietnam’s tyre makers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a positive conclusion for Vietnam in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty probes into imported automobile tyres.

Business Lychee exports to Japan going smoothly: Trade counsellor A year after Japan first opened its market to Vietnamese lychees, the export and consumption of the fruit have been going smoothly despite COVID-19, Vietnam’s trade office in the Northeast Asian country said.