More activities held in commemoration of war invalids, martyrs
The reburial ceremony for the remains of 108 Vietnamese soldiers at the Doc Da Bac martyrs' cemcetery in Thoi Son commune of Tinh Bien town, An Giang province, on July 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Activities continue to be carried out nationwide to express gratitude to war invalids and martyrs on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).
Delegations of the Ministry of Health (MoH) have visited war invalids and families of martyrs who used to work in the health sector in different localities such as Ha Giang, Quang Tri, and Ha Tinh provinces.
On July 25, Minister Dao Hong Lan visited Doan Ngoc Tram, the mother of martyr and doctor Dang Thuy Tram, in Hanoi to pay tribute to the martyr.
She affirmed that paying the debt of gratitude is a precious tradition of the country, and the MoH has always worked to uphold this tradition.
Dang Thuy Tram, born on November 26, 1942, had a father who was a doctor and her mother a pharmacist. After graduating from the Hanoi Medical University in 1966, she voluntarily went to serve the southern battlefield and was assigned to take charge of the Duc Pho clinic, which gave treatment to injured soldiers, in Quang Ngai province. She died in 1970 when that area was ambushed by the enemy.
Also on July 25, Military Region 9 coordinated with authorities of the southern province of An Giang to hold a reburial ceremony for the remains of 108 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime in the province and Cambodia.
During the 2022 - 2023 dry season, Team K90 of Military Region 9 and Team K93 of the An Giang Military Command found and repatriated remains of 108 Vietnamese soldiers in Cambodia and in An Giang. All remained unidentified, according to the steering board for searching, repatriating and identifying martyrs’ remains of An Giang.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh expressed his deep gratitude to the soldiers who devoted their lives to border defence and the international mission, as well as to the national construction and safeguarding.
He also thanked the administrations and people of Vietnamese and Cambodian localities for supporting the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains./.