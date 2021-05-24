Society Honda Vietnam joins local COVID-19 fight Honda Vietnam has introduced a number of measures to maintain operations and join hands with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Financial aid presented to help military in COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee handed over 54.5 billion VND (2.36 million VND) in donations to the Ministry of National Defence (MoD) on May 24 to assist COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

Society Adjustments to master plan create new vision for Da Nang’s development Adjustments to the master plan for central Da Nang city to 2030 and vision to 2045 approved recently by the Prime Minister are believed to “open the door” for it to map out its vision and orientation for the future.

Society Scented books for kids make debut The first two in a set of scented books developed by Dinh Ti Trading And Culture Service Company Limited and Youth Publishing House have made their debut, one with the fragrance of flowers and the other with that of various kinds of fruits.