More aid for overseas Vietnamese amid COVID-19
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee handed over 4.05 billion VND (175,600 USD) on May 24 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support overseas Vietnamese in the COVID-19 fight.
Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, highlighted the significance of the aid, especially amid the complex developments of the pandemic in a number of countries.
The assistance will help Vietnamese living abroad overcome the difficulties and stabilise their lives, he said, adding that it demonstrates the attention they receive from the Party, State, and people.
Relevant agencies have organised 468 flights bringing home 113,000 Vietnamese from more than 59 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out early last year, while also providing 830,000 face masks along with protective suits, medical supplies, food, and other necessities for Vietnamese in 20 locations hit hard by COVID-19, according to Khoi.
Meanwhile, overseas Vietnamese have also raised nearly 80 billion VND and sent home goods in support of pandemic and flood response efforts.
In the time ahead, the ministry will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to allocate the 4 billion VND aid package to overseas Vietnamese affected by the pandemic, he said./.