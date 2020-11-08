Society Women-led enterprises make great contributions to economic recovery: expert Domestic enterprises, especially those led by women, have contributed greatly to the completion of the twin targets set by the Government amidst the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, head of the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MDS) Pham Khanh Linh has said.

Society Vietnamese citizens brought home from Germany, Netherlands More than 320 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and the Netherlands were brought home safely aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on November 6 and 7 thanks to the collaboration between authorities of Vietnam and the two European countries.

Society Event aims to enhance solidarity between Vietnamese and Cuban youths The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association held an event in Hanoi on November 6 to popularise information about Cuba and exchange activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths.

Society Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.