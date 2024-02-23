Sci-Tech Vietnamese Intellectual Society in UK vows to contribute to Vietnam’s strategic policies The Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) will contribute to the building of Vietnam's strategic policies while actively strengthening bilateral relations, and attracting the UK Government-funded projects in the fields of research and science-technology, said its Chairman Prof. Nguyen Xuan Huan.

Sci-Tech National council for science, technology, innovation established Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently signed a decision on the establishment of the National Council for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Videos Vietnamese Government ranked 39th in AI readiness: Report The Vietnamese Government ranked 39th out of 193 countries in terms of artificial intelligence readiness on a 2023 report by the UK-based Oxford Insights. This marks a significant jump for Vietnam's AI readiness.

Sci-Tech National Data Strategy towards 2030 approved Vietnam aims to handle all administrative procedure applications online by 2030, according to the freshly approved National Data Strategy.