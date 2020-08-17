At national funeral for former General Secretary of CPV Central Committee (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of countries and several political parties continue to send condolences to leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, people and the family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

President of the State and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas, and Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon separately cabled condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

General Secretary of the Liberation Front Party of Mozambique Roque Silva Samuel and General Secretary of the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania Humphrey Polepole also extended condolences to the CPV.

Co-chairs of the Communist Party USA Joe Sims and Rossana Cambron also sent condolences to the CPV./.