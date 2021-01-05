More effort needed to renovate National Assembly's operations: Top legislator
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan underlined the need for more effort to renovate the NA’s operations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 5 to review the NA Office’s performance in 2020 and define tasks for 2021.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second from left) (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan underlined the need for more effort to renovate the NA’s operations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 5 to review the NA Office’s performance in 2020 and define tasks for 2021.
2020 witnessed vibrant, effective, and reformed operations at the NA, with the adoption of a large number of laws and resolutions as well as consideration of important policies.
Q&A sessions and supervision activities continued to be conducted effectively, creating positive changes in State management and society, the NA leader said.
She noted that the NA successfully organised the 10th and 11th sessions with fruitful outcomes, showing renovation in its organisation and discussion content, fully reflecting requests from voters and putting forward feasible solutions.
Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NA held important external relations events in flexible and creative formats, including video conferences, during its AIPA Chairmanship Year 2020.
The NA leader clarified that 2021 will be a transitional year to a new tenure, so the NA Office will undertake important tasks with higher requirements and targets in the context that the country continues to face many difficulties and challenges.
Many major events will be held throughout the year, including the 13th National Party Congress slated for January 25, and the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels on May 23. The 15th legislature will also elect and approve high-ranking positions in the State apparatus and decide five-years plans for the period from 2021 to 2026.
She asked the NA Office to enhance the quality of its consultation and coordination to serve its operations, and strengthening the application of information technology to complete the building of e-parliament as well as e-office./.