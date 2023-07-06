Business Binh Phuoc works to improve foreign investment attraction The southern province of Binh Phuoc has been implementing several groups of tasks and measures for fostering foreign investment cooperation so as to attract major foreign enterprises.

Business State budget revenue from import-export down over 19% in H1 The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.