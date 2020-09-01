Business JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an exclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Business Businesses pitch in to ease financial pressure on consumers amid COVID-19 Many members of the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City have promised not to increase the prices of goods, especially essential goods, to share consumers’ difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said.

Business Vietnam’s shrimp export to RoK sees positive growth The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the fifth largest importer of Vietnamese shrimp products, accounting for 10.7 percent of the country’s total shrimp export value.