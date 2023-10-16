Society Nutrition week launched, focusing on clean water use The Ministry of Health has launched a week-long campaign in response to World Food Day (October 16), through which it calls on the public to use and protect clean water properly to improve nutrition, health, and quality of life.

Society Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 kicks off The Vietnam Summit in Japan 2023 opened at the University of Tokyo on October 15 as part of activities to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan.

Society Festival connects Vietnamese student community in Hong Kong The Vietnamese Student Association in Hong Kong (China) (VSAHK) has organised a Vietnamese Student Festival for the first time, aiming to strengthen connection among Vietnamese students in Hong Kong as well as provide multi-dimensional views on job opportunities and graduate studies.

Society Vietnamese citizens advised to avoid non-essential travel to Israel The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 15 advised Vietnamese citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel where the ongoing conflict is developing complicatedly.