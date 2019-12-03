Business Startups poised to develop strongly over next five years Vietnam’s startup ecosystem could develop strongly over the next five years with venture capital and government assistance, Eddie Thai, general partner of the venture capital firm 500 Startups Vietnam, said at a Startup Viet Summit held on December 2 in HCM City.

Business HCM City strives for 8.5 percent GRDP next year HCM City has set a target of achieving a growth rate of 8.5 percent in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) next year, with total private investment accounting for 35 percent of GRDP.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on December 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,156 VND/USD on December 3, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Rice fields converted to lotus cultivation for better profit Many farmers in Tan Phuoc district, Tien Giang province have implemented many other farming models, including lotus cultivation, which is considered to bring high economic efficiency.