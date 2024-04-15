☀️ Morning digest April 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mobile Police Force to develop itself into an elite one with professional personnel, modern weapons and creativity, contributing to safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity along with political and social stability and creating a peaceful and order environment for national development.
Attending a ceremony to mark the 50th founding anniversary of the force (April 15, 1974-2024) in Hanoi on April 14, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam has well maintained political stability and social order as well as integrated into the world in a deep, practical and effective fashion, and the Mobile Police Force has an important role to play in the country’s achievements. Read full story
- Paraguayan Minister of Industry and Commerce Javier Gimenez has expressed his hope to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a whole.
During a recent working session with Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet and the Ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines in Buenos Aires, he affirmed that Vietnam and Paraguay hold huge cooperation potential in the areas of economy, trade and investment. Read full story
- Vietnam is deeply concerned about the tension escalation in the Middle East, especially violent acts that violating the UN Charter and inflicting damage on civilians, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on April 14.
Responding to reporters’ query about Vietnam’s reaction to the rocket barrage into Israel, the spokesperson called on related parties to exercise restraint, settle disagreements by peaceful measures and strictly comply to international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 12 recommended Vietnamese nationals residing, studying, and working in the Middle East country to proactively take security measures amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran.
The escalating tension followed an April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria, which has raised concerns among international media and governments about the potential for direct confrontations between Iran and Israel. Israel's national emergency portal issued safety guidelines effective from 6pm on April 11 to 6pm on April 14. Read full story
- Ten domestically-manufactured offshore wind turbine towers are set to depart from Phu My Industrial Zone in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau by the end of April 2024, bound for Jeonnam 1 wind power project off the coast of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Jeonnam province.
These 10 MW towers were produced at the CS Wind Vietnam Co. Ltd.'s factory in Phu My town. Established in 2003, this facility holds the distinction of being CS Wind's first wind turbine tower manufacturing plant in the world. Read full story
- The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka organised a ceremony to launch the day for honouring the Vietnamese language and a contest to seek ambassadors of the language on April 13.
The event, held in both online and offline formats, aimed at preserving and promoting the national cultural identity among generations of Vietnamese in Japan. Read full story
- The central province of Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, on April 13 launched a communication campaign in response to the World Wildlife Day (March 3) and the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.
The campaign is within the framework of the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project (VFBC) funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Read full story./.