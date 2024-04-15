Politics Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East have been safe amidst the complicated and escalating tension between Israel and Iran, the Vietnamese Embassies in Israel and Iran said on April 14.

Politics Get-together held for women diplomats, ambassadors’ spouses in Vietnam The 2024 gathering for women diplomats, spouses of ambassadors and the diplomatic corps in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on April 13 evening, with the attendance of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his wife, and nearly 500 other delegates.

Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN congratulates Laos, Cambodia on new year Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on April 12 extended greetings to the Permanent Delegations of Laos and Cambodia to the UN on the occasion of their traditional new year festivals Bunpimay and Chol Chnam Thmay, respectively.