Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision to commute the death penalty to life in prison for five convicts.Read full text



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on February 6, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 in the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

He was also joined by NA Vice Chairmen Tran Thanh Man, Nguyen Khac Dinh, and Tran Quang Phuong, along with NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong.Read full text



-The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on February 6 held a meeting on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Khamtay Siphandone, former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos (February 8, 1924-2024).



The meeting was among the activities celebrating major holidays and historical events of the two neighbouring countries.Read full text



-State budget revenue from exports and imports in January reached 30.64 trillion VND (1.25 billion VND), equivalent to 8.2% of the estimate, and up 13.2% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on February 6.



Total export-import value in the first month of the year was estimated at 64.22 billion USD, a rise of 5.5% month-on-month, with exports up 6.7% to 33.57 billion USD, and imports up 4.2% to 30.65 billion USD.Read full text



-The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney has suggested South Australia further create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students to study in the state at a recent working session with local authorities.



Earlier, the South Australia Education Department announced some changes in receiving students from Vietnam’s central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh under the International Education Programme.Read full text



-The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has announced the official operation of the national portal for extended producer responsibility (EPR), supporting manufacturers and importers in registering, declaring, and reporting their activities.



EPR entails manufacturers and importers taking responsibility for managing the disposal of their product packaging when it is discarded into the environment. Currently, there are over 400 different EPR systems implemented worldwide.Read full text



-Hanoi authorities will organise numerous vibrant and appealing culture activities to attract visitors to the capital city during the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

At the Spring Calligraphy Festival 2024. (Photo: VNA)

This is also part of efforts to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, and utilise culture as a motivation for economic development, especially in the tourism industry.Read full text/.