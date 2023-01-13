Politics President hopes for stronger partnership between Vietnamese and Japanese localities President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 12 for Hanazumi Hideyo, Governor of Japan's Niigata prefecture, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested that Niigata foster partnership with Vietnamese localities.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao public security forces further deepen ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc held talks with his Lao counterpart Lieut. Gen. Khamking Phuilamanivong, who is also head of the General Police Department, in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the Laos visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 25th meeting The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 25th meeting from January 10-12, deciding on disciplinary measures against some Party units and individuals.

Politics Maritime cooperation must be in line with international law: Spokesperson As a coastal country and a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, Vietnam believes that all activities of international cooperation, including maritime cooperation, need to be in line with international law, especially the UNCLOS, stated Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.