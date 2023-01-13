☀️ Morning digest January 13
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 12 chaired the 23rd session of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena to review its operation in 2022 and decide its working agenda for this year.
It was reported at the session that the anti-corruption fight has been intensified in 2022 with strong, concerted and effective measures.
– Vietnam supports and will contribute to the Global South for a world of fairness, openness, prosperity and happiness, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his remarks delivered virtually at the opening of the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12.
Initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event was one of the first activities within the framework of India's G20 Presidency with an aim to integrate views and stances of developing countries into the G20 agenda, thereby promoting global solidarity and building a common voice in addressing pressing challenges as well as fulfilling sustainable development goals.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wrapped up his two-day official visit to Laos on January 12, during which he co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.
This is the first visit by PM Chinh to Laos, marking the successful conclusion of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
– The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 25th meeting from January 10-12, deciding on disciplinary measures against some Party units and individuals.
The commission issued a reprimand to the Party civil affairs board of the People's Committee of Hanoi of the 2021-2026 tenure for violating the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showing a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, thus enabling the municipal People's Committee and some organisations and individuals to breach Party regulations and State laws in purchasing, managing and using biologicals, chemicals, medical materials and equipment, as well as in receiving citizens repatriated from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 12 called on the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the US to encourage its member enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam.
Receiving SIA President and CEO John Neuffer in Hanoi, the Deputy PM welcomed SIA's selection of Vietnam as one of the destinations to survey in its fact-finding tour of Southeast Asia. He considered this as a starting point for cooperation between SIA and the Vietnamese Government, thereby promoting the possibility of Vietnam's engagement in global semiconductor supply chains.
- As a coastal country and a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, Vietnam believes that all activities of international cooperation, including maritime cooperation, need to be in line with international law, especially the UNCLOS, stated Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.
The activities must be based on respect for countries' sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and interests that are established in accordance with international law and the UNCLOS, Hang said at a regular press conference on January 12 in reply to reporters' question on Vietnam's reaction to the ruling of the Philippine Supreme Court on January 10 that said the country's energy exploration deal with Chinese and Vietnamese firms in 2005 was unconstitutional.
- A ceremony was held in Le Thuy district of the central province of Quang Binh on January 12 to inaugurate the Son Thuy kindergarten and the medical station of Hoa Thuy commune, which were built at a cost of 700,000 USD in total provided by the US.
The two-storey Son Thuy kindergarten has five classrooms and full equipment serving teaching, studying and entertainment activities of teachers and students.