☀️ Morning digest July 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– An international workshop was held at the Ho Chi Minh Institute under St Petersburg University on June 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia.
Addressing the hybrid event, Vladimir Mazyrin, Director of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies at the Russian Academy of Science, recalled the late President’s 10-year stay in Europe, saying the knowledge he gained had contributed to the success of Vietnam’s August Revolution and building a Vietnamese state of democracy and independence.Read full text
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met with voters in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung, Ba Dinh and Dong Da districts on July 1 to inform them about outcomes of the recent fifth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).
The local voters lauded the success of the fifth meeting, saying NA deputies decided on many important, strategic national matters, creating a significant political foundation for the operation of the government, and activities of ministries and localities.Read full text
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Switzerland from June 26 to July 2.
During the visit, the delegation met with and held working sessions with First Vice President of the Swiss Council of States Eva Herzog; Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan; head of the Swiss Interdepartmental Agency on Anti-Corruption Alexandra Baumann; General Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Markus Seiler; Mayor of Bern Alec von Graffenried; Co-President of the Swiss Labour Party Amanda Loset; General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland Massimilano Ay; and President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association Anjuska Weil.Read full text
– Professor Go Ito from Japan’s Meiji University has emphasised flexibility in Vietnam’s foreign policy in maintaining relations with countries, referring to its “bamboo diplomacy.”
The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. During these meetings, the leader likened Vietnam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems, and flexible branches.Read full text
- Vietnam understands the value of education and manages its teachers well, British weekly newspaper The Economist wrote in a recent article.
The article noted that Vietnamese children go through one of the best schooling systems in the world, a status reflected in outstanding performances in international assessments of reading, maths and science.Read full text
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has sent a document to credit institutions and branches of foreign banks and SBV in provinces and centrally-run cities regarding the reduction of interest rates.
The document clearly stated that in accordance with the Government and the Prime Minister’s directives, and based on the recent market and interest rate movements, the SBV requested all credit institutions and branches of foreign banks to strictly follow its regulations on deposit rates. They must publicly post deposit rates at the designated deposit-taking locations as prescribed by the SBV and continue with measures to reduce deposit rates, thus creating conditions to lower lending rates for clients.Read full text
– Vietnam welcomed nearly 5.6 million international visitors in the first half of this year, accounting for 66% of the figure the country recorded in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism – the new name of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism from July 1.Regarding the level of recovery compared to before the pandemic, five markets saw growth including Cambodia (338%), India (236%), Laos (117%), Thailand (108.4%), and Singapore (107.4%).Read full text/.