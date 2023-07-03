Politics Vietnamese, German localities beef up ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 30 held a working session with Nadja Zivkovic, Mayor of Marzahn-Hellersdorf borough of Berlin, to discuss ways to beef up its cooperation with Vietnamese localities via specific projects in the near future.

Politics Vietnam attends 43rd Session of Ministerial-level FAO Conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), is attending the 43rd Session of the Ministerial-level FAO Conference in Rome, Italy, from July 1-7.

Politics CPV delegation pays working visit to Switzerland A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Switzerland from June 26 to July 2.

Politics Japanese expert lauds Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” Professor Go Ito from Japan’s Meiji University has emphasised flexibility in Vietnam’s foreign policy in maintaining relations with countries, referring to its “bamboo diplomacy.”