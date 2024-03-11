Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his spouse on March 11 chaired a welcome ceremony with the traditional Maori ritual for Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse who are on an official visit to NZ from March 10-11.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon(L) greets PM Pham Minh Chinh.(Photo: VNA)

Over nearly 50 years of diplomatic ties, the two countries’ relations have been developing unceasingly and were upgraded to a strategic partnership in July 2020.Read full text



- Prime Minister Chinh had a working session with the group of Vietnamese professionals working in New Zealand (VietTech NZ) in Auckland on March 10 as part of his official visit to NZ.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) shakes hands with members of the VietTech NZ group (Photo: VNA)

The group’s representatives introduced the Government leader to the potential and specific projects and programmes that they have been implementing to support Vietnam or cooperating with Vietnamese partners in various areas such as sci-tech, education-training, health care, energy, trade, planning and environment.Read full text



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in New Zealand on March 10.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in New Zealand on March 10. (Photo: VNA)

At the event, PM Chinh briefed the community about the country’s situation, highlighting that thanks to great efforts, Vietnam has achieved great development, strength, international position and prestige like never before.Read full text



-Earlier, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders and representatives of the Vietnamese Australian Scholars & Experts Association (VASEA) in Canberra on March 9 morning (local time) as part of his official visit to Australia.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front row, first from left) hears an introduction of VASEA's research and production fields as part of the working sesion in Canberra on March 9. (Photo: VNA)

VASEA was formed in 2023 by gathering Vietnamese intellectual clubs across Australia. These clubs were founded in 2018, shortly after the two nations upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership.Read full text



-The Prime Minister also had a working session with leaders and members of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) in Canberra on March 9 morning.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets representatives of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) in Canberra on March 9. (Photo: VNA)

The VBAA, established in 2010, currently groups about 500 members, including some 100 in Vietnam.Read full text



-Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan attended the 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 8-9, during which he expressed Vietnam’s support for Laos' priority economic cooperation initiatives in its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024.

Delegates attending 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat (Photo: VNA)

Tan said that Vietnam is committed to working closely with Laos and other ASEAN countries to fulfill set goals and plans, thus contributing to the overall success of the ASEAN 2024.Read full text



-Vietnam always identifies science and technology as a top national policy and an important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO has told UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito.

At their meeting on March 8, the ambassador expressed her wish to strengthen Vietnam's cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in this field in the coming time in the spirit of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on Vietnam - UNESCO Cooperation for the 2021-2025 period.Read full text



-Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 9 voiced Vietnam’s deep concern over the recent tension in the East Sea while responding to the media’s question about the China - Philippine tension around Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal).



Vietnam is deeply concerned about the recent tension in the East Sea that may affect peace, security, and stability in the waters, she stated.Read full text



-The permanent delegations of Vietnam and Vanuatu to the United Nations (UN) on March 9 coordinated to organise an online preparatory meeting related to procedures for seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on obligations of states in respect of climate change.



Attending the event were law experts, scholars and international lawyers from more than 20 Asia-Pacific countries, representatives of delegations to the UN and relevant Vietnamese agencies.Read full text



-More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a friendship spring tour in Hanoi on March 9.

The foreign diplomats offer incense at the complex (Photo: VNA)

The trip, jointly held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Department of Tourism, took them to the Soc Temple Complex – a national special relic site – in the outskirts district of Soc Son.Read full text



- Vietnam earned 2.68 billion USD from forestry exports in the first two months of 2024, up 47.4% year-on-year, according to the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The sector enjoyed a trade surplus of about 2.46 billion USD in the period.Read full text/.