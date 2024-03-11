Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam hopes to intensify cooperation in natural sciences with UNESCO Vietnam always identifies science and technology as a top national policy and an important driving force for the country's rapid and sustainable development, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO has told UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito.

Politics PM meets with Vietnamese community in New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in New Zealand on March 10 as part of his official trip to the country.

Politics Vietnam chairs preparatory session seeking ICJ’s advice on obligations on climate change The permanent delegations of Vietnam and Vanuatu to the United Nations (UN) on March 9 coordinated to organise an online preparatory meeting related to procedures for seeking the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on obligations of states in respect of climate change.