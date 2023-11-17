☀️ Morning digest November 17
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Governor of California Gavin Newsom on November 15 (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader's trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Governor of California Gavin Newsom (Photo: VNA)During the meeting, Newsom said California is committed to building long-term and sustainable relationships with Asia, including Vietnam.
– President Vo Van Thuong met with Vietnamese expats on November 15 (local time) as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco.
He briefed the overseas Vietnamese about the country's socio-economic development as well as its strong diplomatic ties with 193 countries and territories all over the world, with the highlight being the upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which, he said, helps improve the position of the Vietnamese people who are living and working in the US.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 16 attended a ceremony to launch the new academic year at the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), which is Vietnam’s leading centre of higher education and scientific research.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends a ceremony to launch the new academic year at the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) on November 16. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the event, PM Chinh emphasised the role of higher education and innovation in driving growth, saying that human resources, especially high-quality personnel, play a decisive role in the development of each country.
– Vietnamese Minister of Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held bilateral meetings with defence leaders from India, Japan and the Philippines on the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 10th ADMM-Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 16.
Minister Phan Van Giang (L) at the meeting with Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh (Photo: VNA)Nhập mô tả cho ảnhIn their meeting, Giang and Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh shared the view that the former's official visit to India in June has generated a driving force for the effective and practical development of bilateral defence ties.
– Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with visiting Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean in Hanoi on November 16.
Cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Singapore's law enforcement agencies has been sustained, Lam said, noting that the ties have made progress across such areas as all-level delegation exchange, crime prevention and control, fire prevention, search and rescue, digital transformation, and the building of the national population data centre.
– A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China following a protocol signed in November of 2022 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Chinese General Administration of Customs.
The products are manufactured by AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition Joint Stock Company - the first Vietnamese allowed to provide processed bird's nests and cooked bird's nest pots to China.
– The central city of Da Nang attaches importance to cooperation with Chinese localities, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong has said.
Hosting a reception for a working delegation from Guangdong province's Zhanjang city led by Deputy Mayor He Jiamin, Cuong highlighted Da Nang's socio-economic development, with key products being seafood, garment and textiles, leather shoes and building materials.
– A flight departing from Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture landed at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 16, marking the first direct flight between the destinations.
The delegation of Hokkaido prefecture led by its Governor Suzuki Naomichi and representatives from Japanese enterprises are welcomed at Van Don International Airport. (Photo: VNA)The flight carried 274 passengers including a delegation of Hokkaido prefecture led by its Governor Suzuki Naomichi and representatives from Japanese enterprises.