☀️ Morning digest on July 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to help Laos train officials in people-elected agencies as well as experts for the Lao NA Office, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack in Hanoi on July 20. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 20 chaired a scientific symposium on theoretical and practical issues related to national protection in the new situation.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the event (Photo: VNA)The event aimed to seek valuable scientific foundations for policies of the Party and State in order to firmly protect the Socialist Vietnamese Fatherland in the new situation. The event’s organisers received more than 50 reports with rich scientific contents. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on July 20 co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC-4) in Jakarta, Indonesia. Read full story
- The European Union (EU) appreciates Vietnam's potential and wishes to further strengthen cooperation with the country to build a sustainable agricultural product supply chain, Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture, said at a working session with Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU on July 19. Read full story
- Vietnam's TH Group will accelerate the implementation of its project in Moscow province of Russia, which is expected to be completed by June next year. The information was unveiled during a working session between Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and the management board of TH Volokolamsk farm complex in Volokolamsk district. Read full story
- Budget carrier Vietjet and Boeing successfully reached an agreement to reaffirm a previously announced order for 200 737 MAX aircraft during the 2022 Farnborough International AirShow in the United Kingdom.
Representatives of Vietjet and Boeing signed an agreement at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (Source: Vietjetair.com)Accordingly, both sides will execute a flexible aircraft delivery schedule to support Vietjet’s growth plans as traffic across the world continues to recover. The first 50 aircraft will be delivered to Thai Vietjet, an affiliate company of Vietjet in Thailand. Read full story
- The press award on reducing plastic pollution in the ocean was launched in Hanoi on July 20, along with a photo contest themed white pollution and its effects on marine ecosystems. Jointly organised by the UNDP Vietnam, the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam), and the VTC News e-newspaper, the press award and the photo contest aim to promote the role of the media in reducing plastic pollution in the ocean. Read full story
- The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/ Dioxin (VAVA), in coordination with the Chemical Arms of the Vietnam People's Army and the People’s Committee of Kon Tum province, has opened an exhibition at Kon Tum Museum to mark the 61st anniversary of the Agent Orange (AO) disaster in Vietnam and the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day. Read full story./.