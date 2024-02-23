Mr World Vietnam 2024 contest launched for first time
Incumbent Mr World 2019 winner Jack Heslewood from UK. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Mr World Vietnam 2024 has been launched for the first time in Vietnam, promising chances for talented and brave male pageant contestants to shine and represent the country to step out into world contests.
Vietnamese men both at home and abroad, aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.75 metres tall, are encouraged to register for the contest which is scheduled to take place in April, according to Sen Vang Company, the owner of the event.
The candidates should also have never been through a gender transition surgery, not be married, have no criminal record and should have at least graduated from high school by the time the final round officially begins.
Priority will be given to candidates who won titles in male pageants at provincial and city levels, taking place in the country in the last four years.
Mr World Vietnam 2024 is scheduled to be launched in the form of a live TV programme.
Accordingly, each episode in the broadcast programme presents a challenge for groups and individuals, corresponding to a typical criterion of the contest such as physical challenge, modelling skill and talent.
After each challenge, the contest's advisory board and host person will choose a winning group or individual who will be offered privileges in the next challenge.
The jury and advisory board members will include reputable, familiar and successful faces in the fields they are pursuing, according to the organisers.
The qualification round is scheduled to be held in HCM City in April. The contestants are due to compete in categories such as traditional costumes, sports, question-and-answer sessions and evening wear.
They will also take part in additional competitions highlighting their talent and charity work during the final round which is set to get underway in June.
The Top Five finalists will then partake in the Q&A part and compete for the crown. The winner will receive a cash prize of 200 million VND (roughly 8,200 USD), while first and second runners-up will be awarded 100 million VND and 50 million VND, respectively.
The organiser will also present awards to winners of the sub-contests, including Mr Sport, Mr Fashion Model, Mr Talent, Beauty With A Purpose, Mr Ao dai, Mr Veston, Mr Fitness and Mr Media Award.
The crown winner will be qualified to take part in the global competition Mr World, a beauty contest for men which has been organised by Mr World Organisation since 1996.
Vietnam has sent several representatives to the Mr World and gained outstanding successes. In 2007, model Ho Duc Vinh claimed Best National Costume sub-title. In 2012, Truong Nam Thanh finished in the Top 10 overall and was the winner in Mister Fashion and Style Challenge. He was also among the Top 10 in the Mr World Talent categories./.
