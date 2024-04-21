Travel Special music video promotes Vietnamese tourism The Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper in collaboration with IB Group Vietnam debuted a music video titled “Going Home”, a special musical production aimed at popularising Vietnamese tourism.

Culture - Sports Google Arts & Culture exhibition spotlights Trang An Landscape Complex An online exhibition featuring the Trang An Landscape Complex in Vietnam’s northern Ninh Binh province was launched on Google Arts & Culture on April 18 by the complex's management board with the support of Google Arts & Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Society Infographic Quang An listed among the coolest streets in the world Quang An Street in Tay Ho district, Hanoi, has been listed among the 30 coolest streets in the world by the British travel magazine Time Out.

Videos “Golden” chance to start domestic tourism boom The upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, which spans five days from April 27 to May 1 and marks the start of the peak season, will provide a "golden" chance for the tourism sector to promote growth through domestic and international travelling activities.