Mui Ne among top 5 unique destinations in Asia-Pacific
Booking.com revealed a list in late March of unique and surprising destinations in the Asia-Pacific region that provide world-class experiences. Mui Ne in Phan Thiet district, Binh Thuan province, was among the list’s top 5.
VNA
VNA
