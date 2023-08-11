Multiple culture, tourism events to be held in localities in remaining months
UNESCO-recognised Hoi An Ancient City in the central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As of July, the tourism sector had achieved 83% of its yearly target in the number of international visitors, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Meanwhile, the number of domestic holidaymakers hit 76.5 million. Total revenue from the smokeless industry reached 416.6 trillion VND (17.53 billion USD).
Localities that are home to tourist sites are working hard to organise cultural and tourism activities in an effort to lure more holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year, the authority said.
Its website at https://vietnam.travel regularly provides updates on tourist destinations, products and events, including the Autumn Festival, part of the Hue Festival 2023, in September, and the first-ever Hanoi Fall Festival from September 29 to October 1, featuring 150 booths.
In Hai Duong, there will be Con Son-Kiep Bac Autumn Festival and a Culture-Tourism Week during which the northern province will promote its products under the “Once Commune-One Product” Programme.
The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will also organise a special art performance to celebrate National Day (September 2), and a ceremony to announce the recognition of the “Khen" (panpine) art of the Mong ethnic group in Mu Cang Chai, Tram Tau and Van Chan districts as national intangible cultural heritage, among other activities.
In Quang Nam, home to UNESCO-recognised Hoi An Ancient City and My Son Sanctuary, there will be an international food festival with the participation of 26 famous artisans, chefs and experts of the central province./.