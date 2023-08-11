Travel Da Nhay Beach - Enchanting escape in Quang Binh Untouched Da Nhay (dancing rock) Beach, bestowed with striking rocks on white sands, has become a fascinating must-see destination for visitors to the central province of Quang Binh.

Videos Tourism companies expect busy months to come with foreign visitors Tourism companies have been developing new tours and products to attract international tourists who usually choose the time from August to April to visit Vietnam.

Destinations Bac Giang – one of Vietnam's intriguing tourism destinations With a favourable geographical position and rich tourism resources, the northern mountainous province of Bac Giang boasts great potential for tourism development and is becoming a new and attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Destinations Discovering the untouched beauty of Pa Khom Bay Pa Khom Bay in Ban Chat Reservoir in Than Uyen district, Lai Chau province, is referred to by local people as a “miniature Ha Long Bay” in the northwest region thanks to its wild and majestic beauty.