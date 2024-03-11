Culture - Sports Japan Vietnam Festival tightens bilateral friendship, cooperation The 9th Japan Vietnam Festival, themed “Hold hands together - From now on”, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9-10, starting a series of cultural, sport, trade and tourism activities between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Classical Music Festival opens in Da Lat city More than 100 artists are performing at the Vietnam Classical Music Festival which opened in the UNESCO Creative Music City of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 10.

Culture - Sports Ethnic people in Lai Chau preserve brocade weaving Through many generations, the Lu ethnic people in Ban Hon commune, Tam Duong district in the northern province of Lai Chau have regarded brocade weaving as a testament to a woman’s skill, with a brocade weaving loom being an essential part of every Lu household.