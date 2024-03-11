Musical exchange gathers Vietnamese women from across Europe
The volunteer committee of the Vietnamese Women's Union in Germany introduced at the event. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – A recent musical exchange in Germany has brought together Vietnamese women representatives from eight European countries to celebrate the International Women's Day (March 8).
In her opening speech at the exchange held by the Vietnamese Women's Union (VWU) in Germany on March 9 evening, Chairwoman Trinh Thi Mui expressed the group's desire to expand connections among overseas Vietnamese sisters and call on them to stay united to develop together, preserve the national identity, and honour the Vietnamese women.
At the event, the chapter introduced its volunteer committee, aiming to take care of elderly, sick, and lonely Vietnamese women in Germany.
Also launched was a writing competition themed “Vietnamese Women Abroad” – an area where Vietnamese readers at home still lack a comprehensive understanding. Encouraging women to pick up their pens, the organisers – the Vietnamese Women's Forum in Europe and the Vietnamese Writers' Association – hope that the contest will provide an opportunity for the group in particular and Vietnamese people abroad in general to improve their mother tongue and fulfill the mission of preserving the language.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh remarked that the gathering of overseas Vietnamese women and numerous associations demonstrates their solidarity, which the diplomat considered a strength and a source of pride./.