Musical exchange honours Vietnam - Laos relations
A dancing performance by artists from the Lao National College of Arts at the musical exchange in Vientiane on October 29. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A musical exchange programme honouring Vietnam - Laos special relations was held by the Vietnamese culture centre in Laos and the Vietnam National Drama Theatre in Vientiane on October 29.
The audience included representatives of the Embassy and agencies of Vietnam in Laos, and a number of Vietnamese and Lao people.
Artists from the Vietnam National Drama Theatre and the Lao National College of Arts performed musical pieces and a play praising the two countries’ friendship and late President Ho Chi Minh Minh and introducing images of Vietnam.
The event aimed to help popularise President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, lifestyle and moral example as well as the two countries’ beauty, thereby helping to further enhance the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
Meritorious Artist Kieu Minh Hieu, deputy director of the theatre, said that before coming to Laos, the theatre had created and selected high-quality performances to entertain the audience and also convey images of President Ho Chi Minh and messages about humane values so as to encourage people to work harder to contribute to the two nations’ close-knit ties./.