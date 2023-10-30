Culture - Sports Exquisite art of Cham brocade weaving The Cham ethnic minority community in Chau Phong commune, Chau Doc city, in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has diligently preserved its traditional craft while embracing tourism development. With unique cultural values, the Cham villages have become a magnet for both local and international tourists.

Videos Pa Then women preserving traditional outfits Being a small ethnic minority group, the Pa Then people in the northern Tuyen Quang province must work hard to maintain their traditional customs. The outfits of Pa Then women, which are mostly red, have unique features that could never be confused with those of another ethnic minority group.

Videos Literature, art promoting Ninh Binh’s tourism Literary and artistic activities have been considered among the effective approaches to promoting tourism in northern Ninh Binh province over recent years. Through such works, the image of the local land and people has been popularised artistically from many different angles among tourists both at home and abroad.