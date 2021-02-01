ASEAN Indonesia eyes export growth by 6.3 percent in 2021 Indonesia targets exports to increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, said Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi during a press conference for the country’s trade outlook held on January 29.

World Thailand’s 2021 growth outlook revised down to 2.8 percent The Finance Ministry of Thailand has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for the country to 2.8 percent from the 4.5 percent projected last October.

ASEAN Philippines to ease travel restrictions for over 30 countries, regions The Philippines starting next month will relax its ban on travellers from over 30 countries and regions that have confirmed cases of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on January 29.