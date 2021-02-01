Myanmar army announces date for general election
The Myanmar military said on February 1 that it will rerun the general elections after a one-year state of emergency declared earlier in the day, reported Xinhua News Agency.
The Union Election Commission will be reformed and the electoral process in the parliamentary elections held in November last year will be reviewed in accordance with the laws.
The state power will be handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing.
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials have been detained by the military early on the day, spokesperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) Myo Nyunt said.
The declaration of emergency was signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who is serving as the acting president.
The legislative functions of all parliaments and leading bodies will be suspended from the day of declaration, it said.
According to reports, the Myanmar military have taken control of multiple governments and parliaments in many parts of Myanmar. Telecommunications in capital city of Nay Pyi Taw and some other regions and states had also been cut off. The state-run Radio and Television (MRTV) said it was no longer working on February 1 morning.
Malaysia said all parties in Myanmar should resolve any electoral disputes peacefully.
Malaysia supports the continuation of discussion among Myanmar’s leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially in the current, difficult COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Malaysian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “grave concern” about the situation in Myanmar, saying that the country is monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome.
The Philippines is prioritising the safety of its citizens in Myanmar and sees events in the country as “an internal matter”, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said./.