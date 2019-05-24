Children look at a display as part of the exhibition on the history of the Doan Ngo festival from past to present at Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)

– A programme offering a series of traditional cultural activities began at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on May 24 to celebrate the Doan Ngo festival and International Children’s Day (June 1).Highlights of the event are an exhibition on the history of the Doan Ngo festival from past to present, and another on Vietnamese folk games. The two will last until June 6 and June 30, respectively.Visitors, particularly children, will be able to enjoy traditional fan-making activities, folk games, and water puppet performances.Phan Duy Thang, deputy director of the conservation centre for Thang Long Imperial Citadel, said the programme aims to help preserve traditional customs and educate the younger generation.Doan Ngo festival is annually held on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, which falls on June 7 this year. Although it is not as grand as the Lunar New Year holiday, it is an occasion for Vietnamese people to hold family reunions and enjoy specialty food items such as fresh fruits and fermented glutinous rice. –VNA