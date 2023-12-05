Politics CLV legislatures strengthen cooperation in national defence, security A session on enhancing the supervisory role of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) National Assemblies in national defence-security to ensure peace and stability was held in Vientiane, Laos, on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Ambassador: Vietnam, Belarus develop ties with increasingly high level of trust Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Ngu has highlighted the achievements and prospects of Vietnam-Belarus relations, and expectations for the upcoming Vietnam visit by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko from December 6-9.

Politics NA Chairman visits Academy of Politics of Lao People's Public Security Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security in Vientiane on December 5, as part of his working trip to Laos and his attendance at the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Australia to strengthen bilateral relations A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, visited Australia from December 4-5.