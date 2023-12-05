NA Chairman addresses CLV Parliamentary Summit
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.
VNA
You should also see
Vietnam to develop initiatives to sustain FDI flows
Vietnam will set up a support fund to encourage and lure strategic investors and multi-national groups, making it more attractive in attracting foreign direct investment, as the National Assembly recently approved a resolution on applying additional corporate income tax in accordance with the Global Anti-Base Erosion Rules (global minimum tax).
See more
CLV legislatures strengthen cooperation in national defence, security
A session on enhancing the supervisory role of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) National Assemblies in national defence-security to ensure peace and stability was held in Vientiane, Laos, on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.
Ambassador: Vietnam, Belarus develop ties with increasingly high level of trust
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Ngu has highlighted the achievements and prospects of Vietnam-Belarus relations, and expectations for the upcoming Vietnam visit by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko from December 6-9.
NA Chairman visits Academy of Politics of Lao People's Public Security
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security in Vientiane on December 5, as part of his working trip to Laos and his attendance at the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.
Vietnamese Party delegation visits Australia to strengthen bilateral relations
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, visited Australia from December 4-5.
Vietnam’s servicewomen play active role in UN peacekeeping operations
Joining in United Nations peacekeeping operations since 2014, Vietnamese peacekeepers fulfilled their duties well, and the female officers of the military and police forces have contributed substantially to these achievements.