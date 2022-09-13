NA Chairman attends National Defence Academy’s entrance ceremony
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to launch the 2022 – 2023 academic year of the National Defence Academy, held in Hanoi on September 13 morning, urging it to enhance international cooperation.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue talks to staff of the National Defence Academy. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to launch the 2022 – 2023 academic year of the National Defence Academy, held in Hanoi on September 13 morning, urging it to enhance international cooperation.
The academy should further expand partnership with similar institutions globally, particularly in personnel training, academic research and seminar organisation; and attach importance to providing training for high-level military officials from Laos and Cambodia, Hue said.
It is a critical task to raise the National Defence Academy to international standards, contributing to successfully implementing the Party, State’s foreign policies in the current context, he added.
Hue also asked the academy to improve the competency of its staff, lecturers and professors who own strong tenacity, excellent expertise, strategic thinking and practical capacity. They must also accelerate modernisation and application of advanced technology.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers a remark at the event. (Photo: VNA)In the wake of global and regional uncertainties and more sophisticated schemes from hostile forces, the top legislator emphasised it is more crucial than ever to further reinforce national defence and military power and to build an elite and modern military.
He affirmed that the Party, State and NA will continue facilitating the operation of the academy so it can improve its performance, sustain its role as the country’s top centre for military training and research, and bring it to the level of those of other countries in the region and the world./.