Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hands the Labour Order, first class, to the Vietnam Academy of Finance. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 19 attended a ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam Academy of Finance and handed the Labour Order, first class, to the institution.

Hue hailed generations of the academy’s lecturers, students, and staff for their contributions to the national construction and protection.

The NA Chairman also urged the academy to master and follow the policies of the Party and State, concretising its goals, particularly the goal of turning it into a multi-disciplinary and multi-field university with the orientation of combining basic research, applied research, and technology transfer.

The academy was asked to constantly innovate thinking, be willing to change to adapt to the requirements of the times, and apply new technology, especially digital technology.

It was suggested to develop new training programmes to meet the needs of the country's socio-economic development.

Hue emphasised that the academy must become one of the pioneer units in implementing university autonomy, especially financially.

On this occasion, the academy announced its decision to establish the Tam-Tai-Chinh Education Development Fund to grant scholarships to poor talented students and support startups and innovations. NA Chairman Hue gave the academy 60 computers and teaching equipment and donated 100 million VND (4,100 USD) to the fund./.