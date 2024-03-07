Society Deputy PM honours female scientists with Kovalevskaia Award 2023 Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 7 to honour outstanding female intellectuals and present the Kovalevskaia Award 2023 to two female scientists, on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day (March 8).

Videos Exploring Khe Coc cultural space Experiencing the Khe Coc cultural space is one of the new and unique tourism offerings hidden within the core area of the Trang An World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, which was opened to the public by Ninh Binh province during the recent 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Vietnam wants cooperation with Australia in high-quality personnel training: Minister Vietnamese Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has expressed his hope for stronger bilateral cooperation in education-training and high-quality human resources development, especially in electronics and semiconductors, at a meeting with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.

Society VNA General Director delivers speech at OANA’s 52nd Executive Board Meeting General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Vu Viet Trang gave a speech on how news agencies reach the young audience at the first discussion session of the 52nd Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which opened in Tokyo, Japan on March 7.