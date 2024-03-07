NA Chairman commends female legislators' contributions
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with female full-time NA deputies, leaders and managers of the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Research, on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8) and the 1,984th anniversary of Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters)'s Uprising.
In his speech, NA Chairman Hue said the positive outcomes of the legislature's recent activities, especially those during the first half of its 15th tenure, partly came from the relentless efforts and significant contributions of female deputies, leaders, civil servants and employees at the NA Office and the institute.
Highlighting a remarkable milestone, he underscored that the 15th NA term witnessed the highest proportion of female deputies in the past ten terms, reaching 30.26%. This achievement has garnered praise from numerous parliamentary bodies worldwide.
He hailed female deputies for actively studying documents, voicing quality and insightful opinions at the NA meetings, and leveraging their strengths to better perform gender equality policies.
According to him, they have held numerous practical activities that served as a platform to share experience in parliamentary skills and learn from their foreign counterparts at multilateral and bilateral forums.
On the occasion, he called for fully grasping the Politburo’s Resolution on women’s work during the country’s industrialisation and modernisation, the Directive of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on continuing to enhance women's work in the new situation while effectively realising the national strategy on gender equality for the 2021-2030 period.
Concluding his speech, he believed that female deputies will build on the past achievements and make even greater contributions to the NA’s activities, toward celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese NA in 2026./.