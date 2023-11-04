National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) has a meeting with representatives from outstanding family businesses nationwide on November 3 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has affirmed that the Party, State and people always attach importance to the role of entrepreneurs and businesses, including household businesses - the core force in the national industrialisation and modernisation.

At a meeting with representatives from outstanding family businesses nationwide on November 3 in Hanoi, he further said decisions and policies of the Party and State are always for the benefit of people and businesses, and put people and businesses in the centre.

According to the top legislator, the household business community in Vietnam is not only growing rapidly in quantity but also increasingly improving its quality, management capacity and social responsibility. Many of the businesses have grown into famous private economic corporations not only in the country but also in the world.



The NA, its Standing Committee and the NA Chairman himself always support the development of the Vietnamese family business community, Hue said, praising its efforts implementing social responsibilities.



He urged the businesses to pay attention to enhancing cooperation and coordination with each other in order to participate deeper in global value chains.



The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) needs to make more efforts in supporting and promoting the development of household businesses, he said, promising the NA will issue correct and timely decisions, strengthen document review, and supervise law enforcement to ensure an open, transparent, healthy and fair business environment to facilitate businesses’ operation.



Addressing at the meeting, VCCI President Pham Tan Cong said that after 37 years of doi moi (renewal), a strong team of entrepreneurs and businesses was formed with over 900,000 businesses, more than 20,000 cooperatives and some 5 million household businesses, accounting for about 70% of the total Vietnam./.