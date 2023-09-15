National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to victims receiving treatment in Bach Mai hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the National Assembly led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 15 offered incense and observed a minute of silence in tribute to 56 victims in a fire at a mini apartment building in Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi in late September 12.



Chairman Hue conveyed profound condolences of the Party and State leaders, and particularly those from leaders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and delegates to the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to the victims and their families.



He asked local authorities to offer both material and spiritual support to the victims’ families both in short and long-term, and prevent similar occurrences in the coming time.



According to Hue, the NA Committee on National Defence and Security is reviewing law enforcement regarding fire prevention and control.



In the process of considering and adopting the revised Housing Law and the amended Land Law, the NA will carefully consider all policies related to this issue, he said.



Later, the delegation visited and presented gifts to victims under treatment at Bach Mai hospital./.