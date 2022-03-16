National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue concludes the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 16 suggested the Government set out clear scenarios to ensure energy safety and security, as well as fuel supply and demand in any circumstances.He stressed at a hearing session of the NA Standing Committee’s 9th sitting that such scenarios are crucial given ongoing tensions in the world, and the domestic supply crunch.Hue ordered comprehensive solutions to quickly address obstacles to the operation of Nghi Son Oil Refinery, one of the two major local refineries.The management of domestic fuel prices should keep up with developments of global prices to ensure harmony of interests of the State, people and businesses, he said.The NA Chairman suggested the Government review and adjust taxes and fees to contribute to curbing oil and petroleum prices once they continue to surge, saying the petrol price stabilisation fund should be used suitably to support enterprises and people.He urged the Government to assess and submit the draft resolution on the environmental protection tax rates on petroleum, oil and lubricants to the NA Standing Committee for approval during the second phase of the 9th sitting this month so that the document would come into force in April.Along with inspections, supervisions and the handling of speculation, it is necessary to utlise science and technology in managing fuel prices, he continued.The top legislator also made conclusions on issues regarding natural resources and environment, urging a review on the Law on Property Auction and related documents, focusing on regulations on land auctions.Assessing the Q&A session, Hue said it has helped to detect limitations in law enforcement, clarify responsibility of ministers and heads of agencies in State management, and seek solutions to limitations./.