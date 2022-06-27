NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) receives President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association Botz László. (Photo: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received a delegation of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association led by its President Botz László in Budapest on June 27.



Hue said that the Vietnamese NA high-ranking delegation's ongoing official visit to Hungary aims to further promote and deepen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular, opening up new prospects in bilateral relations as well as stronger coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums amid complicated global developments.



Highlighting the traditional friendship and all-round partnership between the two countries over the past 70 years, the top legislator clarified that Vietnam always treasures and hopes to further bolster multifaceted ties with Hungary – the first comprehensive partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe.



For his part, László reviewed major milestones of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association’s development since it was established in 1989, and highlighted a number of activities that the association has carried out recently and its plans to promote the Hungary-Vietnam friendship in the field of people-to-people diplomacy, thus contributing to the growth of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



He recalled his memories of Vietnam during the war and lauded the positive progress in the ties between the two countries, while underlining that leaders of the association had the chance to join meaningful activities during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Hungary in 2018, during which Vietnam and Hungary lifted their relationship to a comprehensive partnership.



Hue said that Vietnam always remembers the support Hungary offered Vietnam during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, and its current process of national construction and development, while showing delight at the growing partnership between the two countries in many fields as well as fruitful cooperation between the two legislatures.



He spoke highly of the active operations of the Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association and the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, while expressing his hope that the two associations will continue to increase their cooperation through more delegation exchanges, thus raising Vietnamese and Hungarian people’s awareness, especially among youngsters, of the sound relations between the two countries. They should diversify their people-to-people exchanges and make more contributions to the development of ties between the two countries, he said.



The top legislator also showed his hope that with their experience and reputation, leaders of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association will continue to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary as well as Vietnamese organisations in the country to effectively implement activities in both countries.



Hue held that economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries remains modest compared to their bilateral sound political relations and collaboration potential. Leaders of both countries shared the wish to further expand and accelerate the bilateral partnership, especially in economy, trade, investment, education, and science-technology, he said.

The Vietnamese leader also said he hoped that the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association will continue to promote its active role to make positive contributions to this process./.