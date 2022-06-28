NA Chairman receives leaders of several Hungarian companies
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of several Hungarian enterprises which are operating in Vietnam on June 28 in Budapest as part of his official visit to the European country.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Tamas Uri, Head of CEE Region at Egis Pharmaceuticals PLC (Photo: VNA)Budapest (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of several Hungarian enterprises which are operating in Vietnam on June 28 in Budapest as part of his official visit to the European country.
At the meetings with a leader of Gedeon Richter Company – Hungary’s multinational company operating in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology research and development (R&D), and representatives of Egis Company - a leading pharmaceutical company in the Central Eastern Europe, Hue appreciated the results of their activities in Vietnam, adding that pharmaceuticals is the country’s potential field of cooperation with many preferential policies.
Leaders of Gedeon Richter and Egis showed their hope that Vietnam will speed up and simplify administrative procedures for drug registration so that many new products can be supplied to the Vietnamese market; issue a longer pharmaceutical distribution license; and find solutions to some problems related to drug registration.
Noting their recommendations, the Vietnamese NA Chairman stated that not only the Ministry of Health but also other ministries and sectors are stepping up administrative procedure reform in order to reduce troubles and expenses, as well as create favourable conditions for businesses of all economic sectors operating in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese legislative body has a plan to amend and supplement the Law on Pharmacy, and the adjustment will conform to international law and commitments, he said.
Legal regulations on pharmaceutical management in Vietnam are being applied equally to both foreign-invested and domestic enterprises, with no discrimination, he added.
At the meeting with Robert Forintos, Co-Chairman of the Hungarian Water Partnership (HWP) which is carrying out several clean water projects in Vietnam, Hue appreciated the role of the company in orienting its affiliates to research and learn about water supply and treatment in the Southeast Asian nation.
Forintos expressed his hope that the Vietnam’s relevant agencies will pay attention to removing some obstacles in administrative procedures to facilitate the completion of its two on-ongoing projects in Quang Binh and Vinh Long provinces.
He welcomed HWP and its affiliates to cooperate in transferring advanced and modern technologies in the water sector, as at present, Vietnamese people's demand for using water treatment equipment is huge, especially in rural and remote areas, and the Mekong River Delta.
Within the framework of NA Chairman Hue’s Hungary visit, on the same day, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Le Quang Manh had a working session with Katalin Bihari, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.
The two sides agreed on close coordination to step up the progress of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital Project which is using Hungary’s official development assistance (ODA)./.