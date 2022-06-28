Politics Top legislator’s visit a great opportunity for boosting Vietnam-UK ties: UK Ambassador Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to the UK from June 28-30 presents a great opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their relations in legislative and reform issues that will support Vietnam’s development in the coming years, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam, UK legislatures will find common ground for closer cooperation: VUKN Chairman Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage will make good use of the visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to develop further links between the two countries' parliamentarians, according to Mr. Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN).

Politics Vietnam keeps prioritising gender equality promotion: official As a candidate for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2023 - 2025, Vietnam will continue prioritising the commitments to promote gender equality and women empowerment, an official has said.

Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan eye closer cooperation in multiple areas Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on June 27 hosted a reception for his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hajiyev who has been visiting Vietnam as the two countries will be celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next month (July 29, 1992 – 2022).