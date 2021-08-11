Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue signed Resolution No.24/2021/QH15 approving in principle investment in the National Target Programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.



The Resolution targets that the rate of poor households under multidimensional povery standards will be reduced by 1-1.5 percent annually while the rate of poor ethnic households will decrease by over 3 percent per year. Up to 30 percent of poor districts and 30 percent of especially disadvantaged communes in coastal and island areas will escape poverty.



The programme, which is carried out between 2021 and 2025, will cover the entire country. Funding for the progamme is at least 75 trillion VND (3.26 billion USD). Up to 48 trillion VND of which will be from the central budget, over 12.69 trillion VND from local budget and the remaining from other sources.



According to the resolution, a steering committee will be set up to take charge of the national target programmes on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period, new rural development for the 2021-2025 period, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period at both central and local level.



Each year, the Government must report the outcomes of such programmes to the legislature’s late-year meeting. It was assigned to review the 2021-2025 programmes in 2025 and submit the 2026-2030 programmes to the legislature for consideration.



The Prime Minister was required to decide on investment in the programmes in line with the Law on Public Investment, and establish the steering committee led by a Deputy PM.



The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will oversee the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will monitor the national target programme on new rural development for the 2021-2025 period while the NA’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs will take over the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period.



Other ministries and agencies concerned will be members of the steering committee.



The NA asked the provincial-level People’s Councils and People’s Committees to build their own plans, pool resources for the effort, and prevent overlapping among programmes.



Each year, the provincial-level People’s Commitees must report the outcomes of the programmes to the provincial-level People’s Councils and the Government./.