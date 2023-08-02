Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Ali Ardeshir Larijani in 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming first official visit to Iran by Vuong Dinh Hue in his capacity as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) will mark a particularly important milestone in paving the way for further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, said Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan.

NA Chairman Hue will attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and pay official visits to Indonesia and Iran from August 4-10 at the invitation of Speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia and AIPA Chair Puan Maharani, and Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

In an interview recently granted to the press, Tuan said over the past years, ties between the Vietnamese NA and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran have been growing, evidenced by official visits, exchanges and meetings by their leaders. The friendship parliamentarians’ groups of both countries have also engaged in meetings and working sessions both in-person and online formats.

He added that the top legislator's visit will take place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, marking nearly 25 years since the Iran visit in 1999 by NA Chairman Nong Duc Manh and five years after the Vietnam visit by the top Iranian legislator in 2018.



According to the official, the visit will contribute to facilitating the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially leaders of the legislature, the Council for Ethnic Minority Affairs, the NA committees, young parliamentarians’ group and friendship parliamentarians’ group, in order to share information and experience in legislative activities.

It is also expected to uphold the NA’s role in overseeing law enforcement and realising international agreements and treaties that have been signed or stepped up for signing, thereby creating a legal framework to bolster bilateral cooperation. It is meant to further improve the effectiveness of coordination mechanisms at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral parliamentary organisations.

At the same time, the trip is also expected to contribute to nurturing bilateral collaboration from the central to ministry and local levels, he said./.