Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (R) and General Director of the Bulgarian News Agency Kiril Valchev sign a professional cooperation agreement in Sofia in June 2023. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, the two sides will discuss measures to consolidate and deepen their traditional friendship, deliberate international and regional issues of mutual concern, promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in such fields as politics - diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, sports and tourism, labour and linkages between localities.This is also an opportunity for the Vietnamese leader to affirm the country’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations for peace, cooperation and development; and confirm that Vietnam continues to be a friend, and a reliable and responsible partner of international friends.In addition, the visit will also open up chances to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to promoting the image of the country and people of Vietnam, Long said.The diplomat went on to say that parliamentary cooperation is also a bright spot in the bilateral relations.Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments in April 2012, they have maintained delegation exchanges, intensified collaboration in legislation, and shared experiences in reforming legal, judicial, administrative documents, building a law-governed state, and making anti-corruption laws, he added./.