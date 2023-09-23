NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Vietnam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long has said.
Long told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter that Hue’s visit is of significance for the bilateral relationship, as this is the first high-level official visit of a senior Vietnamese leader after Bulgaria established a new-term National Assembly and Government in June 2023, demonstrating Vietnam’s respect for traditional friends, as well as its desire for Bulgaria to become a bridge to promote its extensive cooperation with other European Union (EU) member countries.
The visit has received broad support and welcome from the State, Government, Parliament, and people of Bulgaria, he said, adding that despite transforming its political regime since 1989, Bulgaria has still considered Vietnam a faithful friend and one of the most important partners in Southeast Asia.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long. (Photo published by VNA)On February 8, 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first 10 countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. During the years of difficulties and hardships of the struggle for national independence and construction, Vietnam always received valuable material and spiritual support from the Government and people of Bulgaria.
During the visit, the two sides will discuss measures to consolidate and deepen their traditional friendship, deliberate international and regional issues of mutual concern, promote multifaceted cooperation, especially in such fields as politics - diplomacy, defence-security, economy-trade, science-technology, education-training, culture, sports and tourism, labour and linkages between localities.
This is also an opportunity for the Vietnamese leader to affirm the country’s foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations for peace, cooperation and development; and confirm that Vietnam continues to be a friend, and a reliable and responsible partner of international friends.
The diplomat went on to say that parliamentary cooperation is also a bright spot in the bilateral relations.
Since the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments in April 2012, they have maintained delegation exchanges, intensified collaboration in legislation, and shared experiences in reforming legal, judicial, administrative documents, building a law-governed state, and making anti-corruption laws, he added./.
Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (R) and General Director of the Bulgarian News Agency Kiril Valchev sign a professional cooperation agreement in Sofia in June 2023. (Photo: VNA)In addition, the visit will also open up chances to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to promoting the image of the country and people of Vietnam, Long said.
