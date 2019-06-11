An overview of the NA's seventh session (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) deputies are scheduled to debate the draft Law on Reserve Force on June 11 as part of their ongoing seventh session.Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich will respond to opinions of the deputies on the bill, which comprises five chapters and 47 articles.In the morning, the deputies will listen to reports presented by Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and Chairman of the NA Law Committee Le Thi Nga verifying the proposal on the NA’s approval of the appointment of the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court before discussing the proposal.In the afternoon, the NA will pass a resolution approving the State budget balance for 2017, along with a resolution on the law and ordinance building programme for 2020 and adjustments to the programme for 2019.They will then discuss the draft Law on Library, which includes seven chapters and 51 articles.They will focus on major issues of the bill, including specific library models, library operations, the supply of library products, and the rights and obligations of library users.Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien will respond to deputies’ ideas on the bill.-VNA