NA leader asks Hai Duong to support those affected by COVID-19
NA Chairwoman speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has directed the northern province of Hai Duong to implement measures from the legislature and the government in support of people, businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attending the 13th meeting of the 16th provincial People’s Council on July 24, Ngan said the pandemic is still a complex matter around the world, and although Vietnam has basically controlled the disease it is important that no one drops guard.
The recovery of production and the development of the economy while ensuring social welfare is a heavy task requiring solidarity, unity, and determination from localities, she added.
Ngan agreed with solutions the province has identified for the second half of the year to ensure Hai Duong continues to be a spotlight in the Red River Delta and a key economic hub in the northern region.
The top legislator suggested the province strengthening State management in all fields, especially planning, land management, and environmental management, as well as pushing administrative reforms.
In 2019, Hai Duong ranked 33rd among the country’s 63 cities and provinces in the administrative reform index, she said.
It should also further improve its business environment and boost public investment disbursement as well as put into operation key construction projects./.