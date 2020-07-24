Politics Vietnamese durian given push in Australia A programme introducing Vietnamese durian and promoting its consumption is taking place in Australia from July 20 to 31.

Politics Vietnam’s Chair of ASEAN highly valued Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, a Malaysian scholar has said on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

Politics Coastal resorts move to diversify tourist segment Resorts along the coastline of the Da Nang central province are now under pressure when resume operation after a period of suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis since their main customers are from foreign countries. However, positive signals have been seen in the inbound segment with increasing number of domestic customers.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister holds online talk with German official Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung held an online talk with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Niels Annen on July 23.