– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Do Ba Ty hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 4 for a delegation from the Lao NA’s Institute of Legislative Studies (ILS).Ty highlighted the exchange of high-level visits between Vietnam and Laos in the first months of 2019, citing the official friendly visit to Laos by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong in February, and the visit to Vietnam by Lao NA Chairwoman Pany Yathotou in early March.The two legislatures also organised seminars on the operations of local administrations, especially in land management, investment attraction, State budget management and tourism development, in Hanoi and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, he said.The NC Vice Chairman lauded the Lao institute’s methods of information collection and provision, as well as experience in building brief reports and personnel training.Ty expressed his hope that the two legislatures will continue their close coordination and enhance the sharing of information and experience in law-making, supervision and decision-making on major national matters.ILS Director Khampheuy Panemalaythong briefed his host on the outcomes of working sessions between the Lao delegation and the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Legal Research Institute.He called for Vietnam’s assistance and experience in equipping Lao NA deputies with professional skills.The Lao official pledged to make all out efforts to carry out practical and meaningful activities, contributing to relations between the legislatures and their agencies, as well as the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.-VNA