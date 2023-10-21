NA leader inaugurates coffee processing factory in Son La
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 21 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a 260 billion VND (10.59 million USD) coffee processing factory in Mai Son district, Son La province, which is expected to help boost the growth of the coffee industry in the northern mountainous province.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue tours Son La coffee processing factory (Photo: VNA)
The event was part of activities held within the first Son La Coffee Festival themed Arabica, Son La coffee - Taste of Tay Bac.
Run by Son La Coffee Processing JSC, the factory has a capacity of 50,000 tonnes of fresh coffee berries, equivalent to 12,500 tonnes of coffee bean per year, with a system of wastewater and solid waste treatment system.
The facility is expected to help solve existing problems in coffee development in Son La, contributing to boosting the locality's industrial production and export revenue, creating more jobs and increasing incomes for local labourers, and promoting the local socio-economic development, said Lo Minh Hung, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Son La Party Committee.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits Hoang Van Thu village in Hua La commune, Son La (Photo: VNA)At the same time, it is hoped to facilitate the linkage and cooperation between coffee farmers, businesses and cooperatives in Son La, creating a sustainable coffee production and sale chain in Son La and the northwestern mountainous region as a whole, bringing more benefits to local farmers, he said.
The same day, the NA leader and his entourage visited Arabica coffee farms in Hoang Van Thu village in Hua La commune, Son La city, where he talked to local farmers on the cultivation and harvesting process of coffee and attended a coffee harvesting competition in the village.
On the occasion, the top legislator also presented gifts to policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors in Hoang Van Thu village./.