Politics PM meets with overseas Vietnamese in Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Saudi Arabia on October 20, as part of his trip to the Middle East country to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Politics PM meets with leaders of Gulf countries Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman on the occasion of his attendance at the ASEAN- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh on October 20.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs meet on sidelines of ASEAN-GCC Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet have agreed to foster cooperation and connect the two economies, helping each other to develop an independent and self-resilient economy in association with deep international integration.

Politics President’s China trip for Belt and Road Forum a success: Foreign Minister President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage’s trip to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) has been a success, achieving the set goals and contributing effectively to the enforcement of foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.