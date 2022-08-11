NA Standing Committee adopts resolutions on establishment of administrative units
At the NA working session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee adopted resolutions on the establishment of a town and a township, during its 14th session in Hanoi on August 11.
Binh Phu township in Cai Lay district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, was formed from Binh Phu commune, with a total area of 19.07 sq.km and a population of more than 18,500.
Meanwhile, Chon Thanh town in the southern province of Binh Phuoc was established from Chon Thanh district, covering 390.34 sq.km and with a population of 121,083.
In his remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue highlighted rapid urbanisation and great development potential of Chon Thanh, saying the locality should be upgraded to grow further.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh urged Tien Giang and Binh Phuoc to pay more heed to the communication work to reach public consensus on local development trend and adjust administrative procedures following the adoption of the resolutions./.