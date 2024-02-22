NA Standing Committee convenes 30th meeting
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 30th meeting in Hanoi on February 22, with its agenda focusing on five major contents.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee will discuss adjustments to the draft Law on Archives (revised), which is scheduled to be submitted to the NA’s 7th session in May.
Members of the committee will give ideas to a draft Law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Guard Force, aiming to legalise the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution and the Politburo’s Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW regarding the strengthening of building the People’s Security Force, specify the Constitution’s regulations and dealing with some problems in the field.
At the same time, they will consider a proposal of the Supreme People’s Procuracy on assigning an additional number of procurators to the People's Procuracies.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)They will discuss a report on the people's aspirations in January 2024, including those in December 2023.
At the session, the committee also deliberate a draft report summarising the 15 NA’s 5th extraordinary session and assessing the significance of the session, during which important laws such as the Land Law (revised) and Law on Credit Institutions (revised) were adopted.
According to NA Chairman Hue, on the threshold of the NA’s 7th session, the workload is high with the consideration of many bills and draft resolutions. Therefore, he requested relevant agencies to speed up preparations for two meetings of the NA Standing Committee in March./.